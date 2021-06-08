Talents Durban unveils new participants for 14th edition
The 2021 Durban FilmMart virtual edition is slated for July 11-25, 2021.
According to an official statement introducing the new edition's talents, the programme organizers confirmed that 28 projects and six film critics were selected from 16 countries across the African continent.
"This year, Talents Durban introduces Francophone projects from the African diaspora as it continues to inspire a sense of community on the continent by representing many languages and cultures," the statement read. "After a rigorous adjudication process, 28 projects and 6 film critics from 16 countries across the continent made the final cut with 6 fiction features, 4 episodic, 5 animations, 6 documentaries, 7 fiction shorts films, and 6 film critics being selected."
Founded in partnership with the Berlin International Film Festival and the Berlinale Talents project, Talents Durban invites emerging talents from around the continent of Africa for an intensive five-day programme of workshops, seminars, master classes as well as hands-on development programmes on selected projects.
The 2021 Durban FilmMart themed 'Disrupt!' will focus on the challenges and opportunities that the changes in the film industry represents. It will also highlight the new contours of access as online leads the way, remote working connects us differently, and new collaborations emerge.
Here is a full list of the selected participants:
Talent Press (Film Critic / Journalist) Selection:
Hélio Nguane (MOZAMBIQUE)
Adham Youssef (EGYPT)
Aina Randrianatoandro (MADAGASCAR)
Thabisa Ngcobo (SOUTH AFRICA)
Precious “Mamazeus” Nwogu (NIGERIA)
Buule Gabriel (UGANDA)
Fiction Feature Selection:
Kinafo, (COTE D'IVOIRE), Animation Director, Adja Soro
The Northern Lights (L’Aurore Boréale), (TUNISIA), Director, Oubeyd Ayari
Dance Rosa! (Rosa Baila!), (MOZAMBIQUE), Screenwriter, Milvia Atiana
Bushrider (Bosryer), (SOUTH AFRICA), Director, Aadil Dhalech
YVETTE, (KENYA), Director, Se'ydou Mukali
THE PATH OF RUGANZU Part 2, (SIERRA LEONE), Director, Lloyd Zachariah
Fiction Shorts Selection:
WHISPERS FROM MY MOTHER (KENYA), Director, Patricia Geula
THE LANTERN (LA LANTERNE), (BENIN), Director, Nelly BEHANZIN
Trouble (Wahala), (NIGERIA), Director, Sunny King
Crisis, (COTE D'IVOIRE), Director, Rita Ambeu
The pet, (CAMEROON), Director Njitam Amos
Why The Cattle Wait (SOUTH AFRICA), Director, Phumi Morare
Mob Passion, (SOUTH AFRICA), Director, Twiggy Matiwana
Documentary Selection:
Fanta Sacko, (MALI) Director, Kanouté Kankou
Hear Me Out, (SOUTH AFRICA) Director, Celean Nacken
A History of Distance, (SOUTH AFRICA) Director, Michael James
Solo Moms, (NIGERIA) Screenwriter, Ann Sarafina
Searching for Woody, (EGYPT) Director, Sara Shazli
Terror Scars (Marcas de Terrorismo), (MOZAMBIQUE) Director, Elisio Bajone
Animation Selection:
Egg (YAI), (KENYA), Screenwriter, Justus Macharia
The Stonemason, (SOUTH AFRICA), Animation Director, Erentia Bedeker
Twins (Ibeji), (NIGERIA), Screenwriter, Omotunde Akiode
Lioness (La Lionne), (DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO), Director, Christian Mokuba
The Memory Keepers (Les Gardiens de la Mémoire), (COTE D'IVOIRE) Animation Director, Roland “Kouadio” Oka
Episodic Selection:
Choice Assorted, (SOUTH AFRICA) Screenwriter Obvious Nomaele
Meet My Family, (ZIMBABWE) Screenwriter Ian Msakanda
Outer Rim Job, (SOUTH AFRICA) Director Xolelwa “Ollie” Nhlabatsi
ADAM TO EVE, (KENYA) Director, Lizz Njagah
