'Skinny Girl in Transit' season 7 teases new baby, drama

Following the season six finale which ended with an expecting Tiwa ready to pop, the stage is set for the Macaulay's next chapter.

The newly released teaser shows that season seven returns with the arrival of their baby and the child dedication ceremony.

Its a lavish affair with familiar faces like Abimbola Craig, Ayoola Ayolola, Ngozi Nwosu, Bisola Aiyeola, Ayo Adesanya and Woli Arole.

While the production company is yet to disclose full details or the release date of the new season, we do know that it is written by Lani Aisida, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Abdul Tijani Ahmed and Bunmi Ajakaiye, who is also the series director.

Created by Temi Balogun, the beloved web series follows the story of Tiwa, a plus-sized woman in Lagos, who is trying to lose weight, find love, and excel in her career.