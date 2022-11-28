RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's your first look at 'Skinny Girl In Transit' Season 7

Inemesit Udodiong

The new series is directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye, whose resume includes 'The Smart Money Woman' series and movies like 'Glamour Girls.'

NdaniTV's "Skinny Girl In Transit" is back for a 6th Season!

After a two-year hiatus, Ndani TV's hit show 'Skinny Girl in Transit' is officially back for its 7th season.

While the production company is yet to disclose full details of the new season, we now know that the new season is written by Lani Aisida, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Abdul Tijani Ahmed and Bunmi Ajakaiye, who is also the series director, according to Shockng.

Ndani TV has shared a few behind-the-scenes videos online, one with Abimbola Craig, Bisola Aiyeola, and Sharon Ooja, which proves that these three will reprise their roles in the new season.

Ngozi Nwosu is back as everyone's favourite onscreen mother, as we can tell from a video posted by Ndani TV. Ayoola Ayolola (Mide Macaulay) is also returning for season seven.

Created by Temi Balogun, the series tells the story of Tiwa, a plus-sized woman in Lagos, who is trying to lose weight, find love, and excel in her career.

Fans of the show got to see her eventually fall in love, get married and juggle her career along with her marriage over the course of six seasons.

