See new behind the scene photos of BBNaija's Liquorose in 'Daddy's Love'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The upcoming project will be released across two continents.

Liquorose on set of 'Daddy Love' [Instagram/WhatKeptMeUp]
Liquorose on set of 'Daddy Love' [Instagram/WhatKeptMeUp]

In this role, she stars opposite the veteran Nollywood actor, Jibola Dabo. The pair play a codependent father and daughter duo unwilling to let each other go.

Written and directed by Willis Ikedum, the story centres around a widowed father (Jibola Dabo) who gives out his daughter’s hand in marriage but has refused to let go completely. The young husband, played by Osakue Izevbigie, will have to make room for another man (his father-in-law) in his new home or be faced with a series of unwanted visits.

Although, Liquorose isn't new to acting, this romantic comedy is her first major lead role and the recently released behind-the-scene images reveal how intense the father/daughter relationship is.

Behind-the-scene images of 'Daddy's Love'
Behind-the-scene images of 'Daddy's Love' Pulse Nigeria

According to Ikedum in a report by What Kept Me Up, Daddy’s Love is a response to his hit family drama Mummy Dearest which opened in cinemas across Nigeria on June 26, 2015. He revealing that the story was triggered by the thought of letting his only daughter, get married and start a family in a new home.

Principal photography was carried out in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

Behind-the-scene images of 'Daddy's Love [Twitter/WhatKeptMeUp]
Behind-the-scene images of 'Daddy's Love [Twitter/WhatKeptMeUp] Pulse Nigeria

Daddy’s Love is expected to debut across cinemas in West and East Africa, as well as the United Kingdom later this year.

