Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum hunt for treasure in new adventure comedy, ‘The Lost City’

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

After delivering a stoic performance in Netflix's recent crime drama The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock rekindles her touches of humor in this new adventure-comedy alongside Channing Tatum.

Following the release of trailers including Marry Me, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Top Gun Maverick, it appears Paramount+ is packed with diverse titles to fill up the first quarter of 2022.

In its recent unveiling, The Lost City, sees Sandra Bullock play Loretta Sage, an exceptional but detached writer, whose writing career is based on romance adventures set in exotic locations. On her book covers is the dashing model Alan(Channing Tatum) who embodies her heroic main character in her book series. During the promotion of Loretta’s new book, she is kidnapped by a cocky billionaire(Daniel Radcliffe) who assumes Loretta can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure in her newest novel. After news of her kidnap, Alan in desperation to prove he can be a hero in real life and not only on book pages, sets off to rescue her.

The dissimilar pair are plunged into an epic adventure that causes Loretta and Alan to survive the life-threatening jungle dangers while confirming if the treasure is a myth or true. However, while they are at it, the exhibition of exotic rainforests, spring falls, and lots of banter spark a bit of Colleagues to Lovers fling from the unlikely pair.

Considering the success of Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the adventure-romance genre is beginning to garner cinema buzz. I mean, who doesn't like a great adventure treat especially when it has fan-favorite and academy celebrated movie stars just as The Lost City does. With a cameo from Hollywood powerhouse Brad Pitt in jaw-dropping fashion, The Lost City is written and directed by Adam Nee & Aaron Nee, with creative input from Oren Uziel and Dana Fox.

Watch the trailer here.

