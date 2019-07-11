The story is centered around a girl who decides to take a vacation to Lagos after her parents separated. With hopes of making it big in her music, she's faced with the perspective on what matter in life the most.

Lagos isn’t quite what Sade remembers, not anymore. A young lady visiting the city will be faced with several challenges and adventures that will make her question all that she had ever known.

With dreams to make it big in the music industry, a wedding coming up, an unexpected romance, and family drama, she will have to decide what matters and what doesn’t.

Will she stay and face it all or will she run from it altogether?

Produced by Debola (Deevon Films Production) Directed by Chibuike Ibe

Sade Takes Lagos starts showing in cinemas August 16. Featuring the likes of Deyemi Okanlawon, Lilian Esoro, Cynthia Ebijie, Jaiyeola Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, Foluke Daramola, Jide Kosoko, Francis Odega, among others.

