From ‘Baby Steps’ to ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ viewers were treated to some of the best storylines, dialogue, quality pictures, and good use of camera angles in the movies released in 2019.

The list for the top Nollywood movies 2019 was arrived at after considerations on the storyline, character interpretation of roles and the overall acceptance of the movie by viewers and critics.

The movies on this list have wowed the audience and some of the best critics after their releases in cinemas in 2019.

Check out the list of top 10 Nollywood movies in 2019.

10. Baby Steps

Willis Ikedum’s ‘Baby Steps’ blazed the trail this year for some of the top films that blessed 2019. Produced and directed by Ikedum, the movie had an interesting theme that is relatable - A casanova gets served with a baby. He must combine work, lifestyle and being an emergency dad. The movie combines fiction and reality to give a fine storyline which was well interpreted by the cast that includes Enyinna Nwigwe, Bimbo Akintola, Segun Arinze, and Mudiaga Ogheneovo. The movie had good reviews from film critics and viewers alike. Overall, the movie’s directing, acting and post-production were on point.

9. Cold Feet

‘Cold Feet’ is one of the movies that made 2019 a great year for lovers of Nollywood. Aside from bringing back Joselyn Dumas and Jim Iyke to collaborate with Enyinna Nwigwe and Beverly Naya, ‘Cold Feet’ as directed by Moses Inwang is an interesting film. With a good storyline that revolves around two ex-lovers, who met again while being married to different spouses, ‘Cold Feet,’ had Enyinna and Joselyn interpreting their roles convincingly and Jim Iyke alongside Beverly Naya playing the victims. Overall, it was a well-accepted movie by viewers and critics.

8. Joba

‘Joba’ did to 2019 exactly what ‘God Calling’ did to 2018. ‘Joba’ a faith-based movie by Biodun Stephen is one of the movies that got acceptance from movie buffs and critics. The story is a common one in the Nigerian society of today. A loving couple is beginning to have their faith tested after they were unable to have children a few years into their wedding. A well-told story with good directing skills from Stephen and thorough post-production sees Blossom Chukwujekwu and Enado Odigie giving their best performance.

7. Nimbe

Tope Alake returns for the interesting movie, Nimbe, in 2019. The Nigerian drama dealt with social vices regarding drug abuse. Featuring Chimezie Imo, who plays the convincing lead role of Nimbe, Toyin Abraham, who plays the role of Nimbe’s mum, Rachael Okonkwo, and Odunlade Adekola. Alake’s direction is heavily noticed in the character interpretation most especially by Chimezie Imo and Toyin Abraham. The picture quality and choice of location synced to give the film a true depiction of the decadence in Lagos slums.

6. Love is war

‘Love is war’ is one of Omoni Oboli’s best films that has been released so far. An interesting storyline that mixes the drama of politics with a family unit in Ondo State. The intense drama about a husband and wife battling for the governorship seat is directed by Omoni and well interpreted by Richard Mofe Damijo and Omoni Oboli, who plays the couple. Omoni had no issues killing the story with the quality of the cast and teaming up with Inkblot studios to work on other production and post-production issues. This is another film that enjoyed good reviews from the audience and movie buffs.

5. Coming from Insanity

‘Coming from Insanity’ is one of the top movies in 2019. Based on the true-life story, ‘Coming from Insanity’ is a crime drama on the awe-inspiring true story of ‘Kossi the Bear,’ a notorious currency counterfeiter with genius-level intelligence. Featuring Wole Ojo, Wale Ojo, Tina Mba, Dakore Akande, Damilola Adegbite and Gabriel Afolayan, who plays the lead role, the film remains one of the best in 2019. Written and directed by Akinyemi Sebastian Akinropo, the film makes the list of top films. The role interpretation, camera angles, post-production and quality of picture stands this film out as one of the best to be released in 2019.

4. Code Wilo

‘Code Wilo’ is directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye and produced by Hauwa Allahbura. It has a simple but yet catchy storyline. The film takes viewers on a journey of a dark twisted plot delivered raw. The 2019 effort is about a powerful South-South politician in Nigeria, his son, daughter and an enemy within. Mike-Steve’s work on the entire project up until the post-production and martial arts were some of the attributes that stood the film out. ‘Code Wilo’ is one of the critically acclaimed films of 2019.

3. The Set Up

Producers of ‘The Set Up’, Inkblot studios and Anakle films, were certain they were making a worthy film a year after their joint effort, ‘Up North’. And when Niyi Akinmolayan was contracted to direct the film, it became a no brainer that it will be one of the best films of the year. The cast and crew of the film were some of the criteria that made it a sellable project in cinemas. The martial arts, action and good use of lights on the project is both commendable but laudable. The film reunites Tina Mba, Dakore Akande, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Joke Silva.

2. 4th Republic

Ishaya Bako has always created a conversation whenever he writes or directs and film. And for a political thriller, ‘4th Republic’ is a brilliant attempt that paid off. ‘4th Republic’ is a thrilling political procedural that chronicled Nigeria’s political and electoral system in the last two decades. While the writers exploited a tight screenplay that is relatable, Bako brought the words to live void of distraction, direct, and succinctly clear. ‘4th Republic’ is sharp-witted and fiery like many political thrillers that come out distinct despite being weaved in a web of melodrama. After 10 mins, viewers are hooked on the 120mins long film. It undoubtedly sits on the list of best movies for 2019.

1. Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

From the opening montage that sees Obinna Omego (played by Enyinna Nwigwe) driving a young girl to a thick forest to behead her, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ sets an unusual pace that keeps the viewers mind racing back to the events that made the 1992 blockbuster a hit. It reeks of sheer suspense and Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah was able to convince fans that he’s talented as an actor as well as a director. The picture quality and post-production synced with the directorial and acting credits to make it the best film out of Nollywood in 2019.