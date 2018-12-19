In 2018, several movies were released by filmmakers in the Northern part of Nigeria as always.

Quite a number of actors in Kannywood excelled with brilliant performances in different movies.

Here is a list of the top five Kannywood actors of 2018, who remained relevant, maintained or created a mainstream appeal.

Ali Nuhu

Ali Nuhu has maintained the profile of being one of the most popular and talented Kannywood stars.

For several movie lovers in Nigeria, Nuhu is widely considered to be the window of Kannywood stars crossing over to Nollywood yet, he has balanced the wide appeal with prominence on the Kannywood scene.

Ali’s involvement in major productions like ‘Bunnaya’ and ‘Mansoor’ kept him relevant all through 2018.

Yakubu Mohammed

Yakubu Mohammed stamped his feet on the cross-country appeal as a Kannywood star but most importantly a Nigerian actor.

With a role in Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, ‘Lion’s Heart,’ and a role in the widely acclaimed TV show, ‘Sons of The Caliphate,’ Mohammed earned his medal as one of Kannywood’s top five in 2018.

Mohammed is not resting his oars with more projects on the way, he’s one actor from Kannywood that might be sharing the stage with Ali Nuhu for a long time to come.

Rahama Sadau

Rahama Sadau has remained a recurring figure on the screens after breaking out of Kannywood.

Attaining the height of one of Kannywood's biggest and most in-demand actresses in barely two years, Rahama is another import who made waves in 2018.

After starring in "Ajuwaya," "Hakkunde," "Accidental Spy," "Tatu" and the EbonyLife TV series "Sons of the Caliphate," in 2017, she has remained on the screens for 2018 with award nominations.

For 2018, Rahama worked on productions that include ‘Up North’ and ‘If I am President.’

She also produced her first movie titled "Rariya," which won the Best Kannywood award at the City People Movie Awards.

Rahama has no plans of slowing down anytime soon and with her input in upcoming movies scheduled for release in 2019, the ‘Rariya’ star remains a relevant import from Kannywood.

Sani Danja

Though Sani Danja didn’t enjoy much prominence on the big screens in 2018, he remained a relevant figure in Kannywood productions.

Danja gave more time to his music career with several collaborations and haven established himself as a household name in Kannywood over the years, Danja starred in a couple of movie and TV productions.

Danja featured in movies such as ‘The Sneak Man’, ‘Lust’ and ‘Daughters of the River’ sharing the stage with popular Nollywood stars that include Yul Edochie, Ebere Okaro, Eve Esin, Patience Ozokwor and Ernest Obi.

Maryam Booth

The young and radiantly beautiful Maryam Booth keeps winning fans and audience year in year out.

For someone her age, Booth has a bright and rewarding future ahead haven landed big roles in critically acclaimed productions, ‘Sons of Caliphate’ and Hakkunde.

With roles in ‘Rariya,’ and several Kannywood productions, Booth has carved a niche for herself on screen and she’s is making headway in Nollywood.