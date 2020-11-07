The Gist is an exciting, educating, and entertaining new series that tells the story of amazing strong and beautiful women from all walks of life who let us into their struggles and issues as well as their mega growth moments.

The flagship season of The Gist is hosted by Latasha Ngwube. Latasha, is a seasoned host, renowned journalist, and creative director of About That Curvy Life.

The web series features ten women who talk to the host Latasha about all things; from managing your finances during an economic meltdown to finding and owning your voice to post-partum weight and hair loss, switching your careers and building and managing a business in Nigeria.

A few of the guests this season include, Author and financial tips expert, Arese Ugwu, weight loss expert Bunmi George of Shredder gang, Big brother Nigeria Alumni’s – Bambam and Lucy Edet, writer and co-host of ‘I Said What I Said podcast’ - Jola Ayeye, Trichologist and founder of Tresses Salon - Kanyinsola Vera Cruz, Yoga instructor and founder of The Yoga Club Lagos - Sandra Patrick, and Bolanle Olukanni, actress, TV and event host and Co-founder of My Wash N Go.

In the very first episode, Latasha sits with the Smart Money woman herself, Arese Ugwu. Arese shares practical tips to help you manage your money during an economic meltdown.

Link to episode below.

New episodes premiere every Wednesday on Mega Growth’s Instagram page.

*This is a featured post.