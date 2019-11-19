Rotimi Akinosho, who stars as Andre Coleman in a popular TV show, ‘Power’, has described his visit to Nigeria as a life-changing experience.

“Being in Nigeria is a life-changing experience. It’s important to go home. A country filled with Kings & Queens,” he wrote on his Twitter days after arriving in Nigeria.

The actor said though a lot of people are just seeing him now as a singer, he has been singing long before taking the role in ‘Power’.

He went on to say acting in ‘Power’ was his discovery phase as it gave him the opportunity to showcase his acting abilities to the world.

The entertainer, who doubles as an actor and singer arrived in Nigeria on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Ahead of his arrival in Nigeria, Rotimi took to his Twitter account to speak about his acting roles saying, “it’s a blessing that our gifts affected the culture the way we have. That the characters we play became real because of God’s Grace & purpose. These DMs & comments are hilarious. It means we did our job. The last 5 episodes will answer all your questions.”

Rotimi also revealed that he appeared on Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’.

Rotimi is also famous for playing the role of Darius Morrison on the Starz series ‘Boss’.

Though ‘Power’ remains his biggest claim to fame, Rotimi has featured in other TV series that include, ‘Copper & Stone’, ‘Battle Creek’, ‘Betrayal’, and ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as a guest star.

The actor has also featured in high grossing films like ‘Divergent’, a short film including, ‘Darkest Before Dawn’ and feature films like ‘Black Nativity,’ ‘Imperial Dreams,’ ‘Burning Sands,’ ‘Deuces’, and ‘Acts of Violence’.