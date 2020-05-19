In the episodes, the entertainers talk about their meteoric rise to fame, hopes, dreams, aspirations as well as how they became the best in their fields. The featured superstars include Zlatan, Oxlade, Teni, Joeboy and a host of other household names.

This comes right after the launch of its critically acclaimed Bitcoin Card (a multipurpose card which you can use to withdraw cash directly from your BTC wallet). This was followed up with the launch of its innovative app that has given Bitcoin trade in Sub-Saharan Africa a new dimension while assuring users of the ease and safety that comes with the platform.

Speaking at the launch of the series of products, the CEO Mr Fejiro Hanu Agbodje praised TraceTV for doing an amazing job of showcasing Africa’s wealth of talent to the world in other to make it better via good music.

“Patricia seeks to change the world via innovative solutions and we see the youth as the future of the continent”, he said. “That being said, the Youth need to be empowered to tell their success stories so more people can be inspired to get up and make something out of their lives so we can build Africa’s wealth.”

Patricia’s latest collaboration effort does not come as surprise, the Bitcoin and Ecommerce giant has always empowered young African youth leaders, once signing 14 influencers in one swoop. It has segued from a Giftcard trading company to a wholly digital bank, offering valid bank accounts, cryptocurrency exchange and payment solutions across three continents.

This is a featured post.