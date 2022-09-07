'Osawumikani' short film premieres to rave reviews

The riveting short film which follows the emotions, triggers and strength of women that have suffered sexual abuse, screened to press and film influencers at the Alliance Francaise De Lagos on August 14, 2022.

"The goal of this short film is to inspire women to speak up or speak to someone when going through such events and not let the trauma take control of their lifestyle. It showcases the ingenious ways by which women can take charge of their lives and to disrupt the traumatic effects," said JoMaria on the short film.

'Osawumikani' stars Etta JoMaria, Imoh Eboh, Ife Salako, Efe Henry, Frank Ugwuoke, Promise Agbor, Susan Ibanga, Jay Osas Odin, and Destiny Enun Ojong.

The screenplay by Omobolanle Ladoja, Iyke Osoka and Etta JoMaria chronicles the life of a Young Lady; Nnantor, whose ugly encounter with street thugs sends her into a psycho trauma forcing her to relive past experiences of harassment.

