Starring in ‘Elesin Oba’ was a surreal experience - Omowunmi Dada

In an exclusive chat with Pulse, the film star said that acting in the movie gave her an opportunity to finally experience the best of both worlds, having acted in several of its stage productions nationwide.

Describing the project as surreal and exciting, Dada revealed that it was indeed an honour to portray the Bride in the first-ever screen adaption of the play.

“The Bride is a symbol of sensuality, excitement and lust, especially for the Horseman who though bound by tradition to leave earth for the land of his ancestors, is distracted by his sensual desires and consequently, brings doom on his people. The film is true to its roots and a must-watch for all,” she said.

Pulse Nigeria

She further described her experience working with veterans including acclaimed Yoruba-language actor Odunlade Adekola who stars in the film's lead role as Elesin.

“Seeing so many veterans and acclaimed acts on the same set was surreal for me. It was a very amazing experience. My character didn’t have lines in the film which made it more challenging. I am glad I was able to have the presence to evoke the emotions expected of the bride,” Dada added.

‘Elesin Oba’ is an adaptation of Nigeria’s Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka’s acclaimed tragic play, ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’.

Directed by ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and ‘Fifty’ maestro, Biyi Bandele, the screenplay will be the first Yoruba Language film to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Special Presentation category this September, before being mainstreamed as a first in its genre on Netflix.

The film is a riveting classic based on factual events in Nigeria’s colonial era when the horseman (Elesin Oba) of a Yoruba King in the Oyo Kingdom was prevented from committing ritual suicide by the colonial authorities.