ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Nigerian filmmaker, Cheta Chukwu and the Kazakhstani filmmaker, Almaz Alimzhanov worked on the project as co-directors.

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'
Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Recommended articles

The film recently wrapped up principle photography in Lagos and features a diverse cast from both countries.

Nigerian filmmaker, Cheta Chukwu and the Kazakhstani filmmaker, Almaz Alimzhanov worked on the project as co-directors.

Adam BOL is an action comedy that follows the story of three reckless Kazakhstani men on a trip to America, but experience an emergency landing in Nigeria, which sets off series of misadventures that test their life ideals, leading to profound personal lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film captures their time in Lagos as they try to navigate the hustle and bustle of the West African city and how they navigate their way back to America.

The cast of Adam BOL includes for the Nigerian actors, Chimezie Imo, Bisola Aiyeola, Broda Shaggi, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Victor Udochukwu Nwaogu, Charles Inojie and Toyin Oshinaike. And for the Kazakhstani actors, Kuanysh Kudaibergen, Ryskul Konakbayev and Roman Rauan are on the cast.

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'
Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL' Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian director, Cheta Chukwu had earlier worked on Nollywood projects including Payday, and the short film, Deranged as writer.

Similar to the themes in Adam BOL, Payday, the 2018 film which also stars Bisola Aiyeola, explores the protagonists in an unexpected situation not very dissimilar to Adam BOL. The film follows two flatmates who after an expensive night out, get tangled in an overnight misadventure to recover their rent money to pay their dead landlord's daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payday was picked up by Netflix India.

See a behind the scene clip from the set of Adam BOL:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

See Teniola Aladese, David Eyo in love in Showmax's 'The Counsellor' teaser

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Superbowl and 4 other iconic stages Burna Boy deserves to perform

Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nigerian cinemas gross ₦7.2 billion in 2023, Akindele’s film contributes 14%

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

Kanye West adds Lagos to 2024 touring shortlist

Don't go for 'BBNaija' if you're not mentally stable - ex-housemate Doyin

Don't go for 'BBNaija' if you're not mentally stable - ex-housemate Doyin

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

10 Netflix movies perfect for couples in this love Month

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria