Nollywood, Kazakhstani movie industry produce first joint film 'Adam BOL'

The film recently wrapped up principle photography in Lagos and features a diverse cast from both countries.

Nigerian filmmaker, Cheta Chukwu and the Kazakhstani filmmaker, Almaz Alimzhanov worked on the project as co-directors.

Adam BOL is an action comedy that follows the story of three reckless Kazakhstani men on a trip to America, but experience an emergency landing in Nigeria, which sets off series of misadventures that test their life ideals, leading to profound personal lessons.

The film captures their time in Lagos as they try to navigate the hustle and bustle of the West African city and how they navigate their way back to America.

The cast of Adam BOL includes for the Nigerian actors, Chimezie Imo, Bisola Aiyeola, Broda Shaggi, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Victor Udochukwu Nwaogu, Charles Inojie and Toyin Oshinaike. And for the Kazakhstani actors, Kuanysh Kudaibergen, Ryskul Konakbayev and Roman Rauan are on the cast.

The Nigerian director, Cheta Chukwu had earlier worked on Nollywood projects including Payday, and the short film, Deranged as writer.

Similar to the themes in Adam BOL, Payday, the 2018 film which also stars Bisola Aiyeola, explores the protagonists in an unexpected situation not very dissimilar to Adam BOL. The film follows two flatmates who after an expensive night out, get tangled in an overnight misadventure to recover their rent money to pay their dead landlord's daughter.

Payday was picked up by Netflix India.