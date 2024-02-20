Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Its national president, Opeyemi Ajayi, who disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said total viewers across cinemas within the period under review was 322,833.

According to Ajayi, the year began on a good note as Nigerians have continued to nurture their cinema going experience.

"For January 2024, we had total sales of ₦1,202,195,706 with total admission of 322, 833," he said.

Speaking further on how the cinema fared in 2023, Ajayi said the revenue generated across cinemas in 2023 stood at ₦7.35 billion with 2,606,891 admission.

He said there was an appreciable improvement in sales in 2023, compared to 2022 that attracted ₦6.94 billion revenue.

He also said that it was observed that admissions into the cinemas dropped in 2023 but the revenue increased due to increase in average ticket sales.

According to him, the highest grossing Nollywood films for 2023 include A Tribe Called Judah, Malaika, Orisa, Ada Omo Daddy, Merry Men, Kesari, Something Like Gold, The Kujus Again, Afamefuna, and A Weekend to Forget.

"2023 recorded the highest December Gross Box Office (GBO) of ₦1.6 billion and a significant increase in admissions of 467,985 compared to December 2022 which had 384,435. A Tribe Called Judah became the highest grossing film of all time in the territory.

“Increase in average ticket prices led to revenue growth in 2023 while admissions into cinemas declined by 18.4% in 2023. Eight new cinemas were opened in 2023 while two cinemas were shut down due to increasing cost of operations.