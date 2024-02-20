ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

News Agency Of Nigeria

Total viewers across cinemas within the period under review was 322,833.

'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]
'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]

Recommended articles

Its national president, Opeyemi Ajayi, who disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said total viewers across cinemas within the period under review was 322,833.

According to Ajayi, the year began on a good note as Nigerians have continued to nurture their cinema going experience.

"For January 2024, we had total sales of ₦1,202,195,706 with total admission of 322, 833," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further on how the cinema fared in 2023, Ajayi said the revenue generated across cinemas in 2023 stood at ₦7.35 billion with 2,606,891 admission.

He said there was an appreciable improvement in sales in 2023, compared to 2022 that attracted ₦6.94 billion revenue.

He also said that it was observed that admissions into the cinemas dropped in 2023 but the revenue increased due to increase in average ticket sales.

According to him, the highest grossing Nollywood films for 2023 include A Tribe Called Judah, Malaika, Orisa, Ada Omo Daddy, Merry Men, Kesari, Something Like Gold, The Kujus Again, Afamefuna, and A Weekend to Forget.

"2023 recorded the highest December Gross Box Office (GBO) of ₦1.6 billion and a significant increase in admissions of 467,985 compared to December 2022 which had 384,435. A Tribe Called Judah became the highest grossing film of all time in the territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Increase in average ticket prices led to revenue growth in 2023 while admissions into cinemas declined by 18.4% in 2023. Eight new cinemas were opened in 2023 while two cinemas were shut down due to increasing cost of operations.

"We had the first ever Cinema Day, celebrated in September and we experienced a significant rise in admission and revenue on that day."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Novemba unleashes a soul-stirring afrobeat symphony 'Sweet Lie' on February 23rd

Novemba unleashes a soul-stirring afrobeat symphony 'Sweet Lie' on February 23rd

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Odumodublvck is set to share the stage with Gunna, Offset, & 21 Savage in Germany

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Davido pledges ₦300 million to be shared among orphanages in Nigeria

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Seyi Law denies ever saying he regrets supporting Tinubu

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem recounts how his wife gave him her kidney

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Eedris Abdulkareem on saving a student from being harassed by her lecturer

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

[Instagram/_timini]

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January