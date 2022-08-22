Nigerian indie short film 'Ijo' selected at over 10 international film festivals

Confirming its official selection, director and founder of Hello Films, Fatimah Binta Gimsay, shared that the film has received ovation in Nigeria, Ghana, Sweden and South Africa.

“It’s currently in 10 film festivals, a great achievement for a Nollywood short film created by Nigerians for the world. A home-rooted cast and crew made this film with everything in our hearts, and we’re so proud to put it out there,” Gimsay shared.

Written and directed by Gimsay, 'Ijo' explores grief and love through dance. The short narrates the story of a depressed man who seeks closure and healing through dance.

On the film, Fatimah Gimsay says, “Ijo matters right now because Nollywood matters and our audience matters. There’s talk about wanting stories that challenge us and show different sides of Nigerians.

"I believe this is one of those films. It’s a human story that’s Nigerian at heart, and works for any audience. If we can make Ijo with limited resources and page counts, imagine what we can do with a bigger project. The possibilities are endless, and there are many more stories waiting to be told.”