Netflix debuts official trailer for SA series ‘Savage Beauty’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The latest Netflix local series will launch on the streamer in May.

Rosemary Zimu in Savage Beauty [YouTube]
Rosemary Zimu in Savage Beauty [YouTube]

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its latest South African local series, ‘Savage Beauty’ created by Lebogang Mogashoa.

Starring Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole follows the Zinhle Manzini (Zimu), a young woman who joins forces with the wealthy family of a cosmetics empire.

The official synopsis reads: ”Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a breakthrough skin lightener on a group of street children.

“Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to destroy their family. She infiltrates their home and business as the new company spokesmodel and their youngest son’s girlfriend.

“Zinhle becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down the path of destruction. But innocent people get hurt along the way. And Zinhle’s own darkness threatens to consume her whole, making her no different from her enemies. In the end, she has to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge.”

‘Savage Beauty’ also stars Jesse Suntele, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Oros Mampofu, Mpho Sebeng, John Ncamane and Slindile Nodangala, the series which premieres on the streamer on May 12.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

