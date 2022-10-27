Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s brand new series 'Itura'

Set in the fictional Ibaokuta kingdom, the show follows Odejimi and his quest to contend with invaders who have put the entire kingdom under threat.

Here are some of the newest and brightest stars from the show:

Laide Adeyiga is a versatile actress who has made a name for herself on the Nollywood scene. She has featured in several English and Yoruba-speaking films, including Love and Crime, Soólè, Flatus, and Oba Iro. Born in Lagos Island, Olaide Mariam Adeyiga is the firstborn of her family and a graduate of Theater Arts from Lagos State University. She plays a character layered with mystery and cunning as Queen Teniade in the Itura.

Korede Ajayi is a skit maker, chef and actor popularly known as The Korexx. He first gained popularity when he started making skits alongside Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni. He has featured in a few movies like Brotherhood, her Mine Ours, One Lagos Night, and stage plays like The Journey to One and The Gods Are Not To Blame. He is currently taking on his most prominent role as Sijuade, the arrogant prince and rightful heir to the Ibaokuta throne. This role has revealed the innate star power he commands showing audiences he is adept in leading dramatic roles just as he is delivering comedic punchlines.

Rotimi Adelegan is a Nollywood actor, scriptwriter, and stage performer. He started acting in 2005, but his stardom took off in 2007 when he appeared in the South African TV show Jacob's Cross. Rotimi is one of the select Nollywood stars that keeps his private life off the internet and in the media. In the Africa Magic Original, Itura, he portrays Otunba Olowoporoku. His portrayal of this role is a culmination of his many talents in audience control and dramatic delivery. His delivery of the subtle tropes of the dynamics of some marriages as business arrangements rather than love unions has been a recurring topic of discussion since the start of the show.

Folaremi Agunbiade is an actor, writer, model and TV presenter born in Lagos, Nigeria. Folaremi is well known for playing the role of 'Ronaldo' in the second season of the Africa Magic TV series, 'Hustle'. He was featured in movies like MTV Shuga, The Undertaking, The Koboko House and Friends In School. He plays Diekola Olowoporoku in Itura. A lovestruck son of a family of means whose love interest comes from across the tracks. His portrayal of this role leaves many not sure whether to root for their love or deal him a smack to awaken his consciousness.

Shammah Agah is an actress and TV presenter. She featured in a few movies like Twice Shy, The Other Marriage, What The Heart Sees, Strangling Emotions and The Search. Shammah enjoys travelling, trips to the spa and a good time at the beach. She plays the role of Moremi in Itura. The chosen love interest of Diekola. Risking it all - including her parents' freedom and the life of her brother - in the pursuit of forbidden love. Her depiction of a damsel rejecting the love of her parents’ approved betrothed is uncannily close to the lived experiences of viewers.

Omololu Sodiya is an actor and voice-over artist. Omololu started acting in 2005 but focused on the art professionally in 2007. He studied at the University of Lagos as a theatre artist and loves to showcase his acting prowess live on stage. He has performed about 30 stage plays The Lottery Ticket, Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again, The Engagement, Our Son The Minister and a host of others. In Itura, he plays Ayanniyi, the prestigious drummer and father to Yewande - the mysterious child blessed and cursed with the gift of vision by the gods.