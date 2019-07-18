Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as ‘Lolo 1’ is not only an award winning On-Air Personality, but also a television presenter, comedian and actress.

She is extremely skillful and versatile, she dabbles into everything and exceeds at it. She has the most amazing personality, combined with her joyous humor everyone loves.

Lolo has been with Wazobia FM for over a decade, and it has been a wonderful journey. Her on-air presence on the station has been more than extraordinary. She's been an inspiration to both her listeners, colleagues and other contemporaries in the industry.

Her drive, passion, and enthusiasm are one of the many characteristics we're going to miss about her as she bids farewell to our station, Wazobia FM.

We will miss her immensely as she has been the most dependable, encouraging, supportive colleague and friend.

We thank her for all her support and goodwill she has shown to us all over the years, and we wish her boundless success wherever she goes.

Forever our Oga Madam!

This is a featured post