'L.I.F.E', 'Hotel Lambama', 'On The Edge' head to Prime Video this Valentine

These movies join the previous list of movies available for streaming this month.

1. L.I.F.E

The movie stars Omowunmi Dada and Efe Irele as two women who wish life would treat them differently until it does and might just teach them a lesson.

L.I.F.E, directed by Uyoyou Adia, has recorded various international recognitions which include, Best Nigerian Film at the 2023 AMAA Awards, Best Sound Track for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and the official selection for the 2023 Zanzibar International Film Festival.

The movie also features Olarotimi Fakunle, Eso Dike, Mr Macaroni, Tope Olowoniyan, Jay Paul, Kate Adepegba, Mena Sodje and Fehintola Olalekan.

Watch the teaser below:

2. Hotel Lambama

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the comedy murder mystery was initially released across cinemas nationwide on July 28, 2023, and now it makes its way to a streaming platform.

Written by Frances Okeke, the movie is a murder mystery that follows the mysterious death of a popular social media influencer in a hotel, making everyone in a particular hotel under suspects.

The movie stars Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, and Femi Adebayo.

Watch the trailer below:

3. On The Edge

Directed by Temitope Bolade-Akinbode, the movie is a story of love, betrayal, power and revenge. It stars Uzor Arukwe, Zainab Balogun, Olumide Owuru, Charles Born, Chimezie Imo, Femi Branch, Patrick Doyle, Fathia Williams, Adeolu Funsho and Darasimi Nadi.