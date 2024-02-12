ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'L.I.F.E', 'Hotel Lambama', 'On The Edge' head to Prime Video this Valentine

Faith Oloruntoyin

Exciting Nollywood movies to add to your list this month.

'Hotel Lambama' is one of the Nigerian movies headed to Prime Video this February
'Hotel Lambama' is one of the Nigerian movies headed to Prime Video this February

Recommended articles

These movies join the previous list of movies available for streaming this month.

The movie stars Omowunmi Dada and Efe Irele as two women who wish life would treat them differently until it does and might just teach them a lesson.

ADVERTISEMENT

L.I.F.E, directed by Uyoyou Adia, has recorded various international recognitions which include, Best Nigerian Film at the 2023 AMAA Awards, Best Sound Track for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and the official selection for the 2023 Zanzibar International Film Festival.

The movie also features Olarotimi Fakunle, Eso Dike, Mr Macaroni, Tope Olowoniyan, Jay Paul, Kate Adepegba, Mena Sodje and Fehintola Olalekan.

Watch the teaser below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the comedy murder mystery was initially released across cinemas nationwide on July 28, 2023, and now it makes its way to a streaming platform.

Written by Frances Okeke, the movie is a murder mystery that follows the mysterious death of a popular social media influencer in a hotel, making everyone in a particular hotel under suspects.

The movie stars Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kachi Nnochiri, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Etinosa Idemudia, and Femi Adebayo.

Watch the trailer below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Temitope Bolade-Akinbode, the movie is a story of love, betrayal, power and revenge. It stars Uzor Arukwe, Zainab Balogun, Olumide Owuru, Charles Born, Chimezie Imo, Femi Branch, Patrick Doyle, Fathia Williams, Adeolu Funsho and Darasimi Nadi.

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

How Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

How Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

'L.I.F.E', 'Hotel Lambama', 'On The Edge' head to Prime Video this Valentine

'L.I.F.E', 'Hotel Lambama', 'On The Edge' head to Prime Video this Valentine

Reekado Banks excites fans as he teases new song featuring Seyi Vibez

Reekado Banks excites fans as he teases new song featuring Seyi Vibez

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record as the most certified African song in the US

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record as the most certified African song in the US

Teni, Jimmy Odukoya, Yul Edochie and more react to Nigeria's AFCON loss

Teni, Jimmy Odukoya, Yul Edochie and more react to Nigeria's AFCON loss

You don't need formal training to be a fool on social media - AY Makun

You don't need formal training to be a fool on social media - AY Makun

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

The real joke is in your DP - Burna Boy shades Davido amid feud with troll

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken yet another record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

'Dead Serious' is headed to Showmax instead of its initial cinematic debut

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

'Free Men'

See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'

Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have