Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' lands official release date

Inemesit Udodiong

The director's upcoming movie is a murder mystery.

Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' is coming to cinemas soon [Instagram/Biodunstephen]
Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' is coming to cinemas soon [Instagram/Biodunstephen]

The prolific filmmaker took to Instagram to share details of the theatrical debut of her upcoming project.

Written by Frances Okeke, the movie is a murder mystery that follows the mysterious death of a popular social media influencer in a hotel, putting everyone under suspicion.

On what to expect from the crime-drama, Stephen tells Shockng, “Apart from the fact that its an entertaining film, the one thing you should look out for is the lesson. It’s an all round entertainment, you’ll have a good laugh, there are fantastic characters, fantastic personalities.”

The movie stars Bimbo Ademoye, Lateef Adedimeji, Blessing Jessica Obazi-Nze, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lilian Afegbai, Chris Iheuwa, Onyekachi Nnochiri, Okey Jude, and Femi Adebayo Salami.

Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' explores the state of justice in Nigeria [Instagram/Biodunstephen]
Biodun Stephen's 'Hotel Labamba' explores the state of justice in Nigeria [Instagram/Biodunstephen]

Directed by Stephen, the film is produced by Lady Laide Films in partnership with Shutter Speed and is distributed by Cinemax.

The upcoming project comes after the newly released Big Love, which comes after the box office hit The Kujus Again.

Hotel Labamba premieres in Nigerian cinemas on July 28, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

