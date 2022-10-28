King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

Organisers of Africa Movie Academy Awards, one of Africa’s most prestigious film awards, have unveiled musical stars set to perform at its 18th edition.
The film award has commenced with a week-long list of events from October 25.
According to a statement, the awards’ gala night confirmed for October 30, in Lagos, Nigeria, will see music legend King Sunny Ade take the stage. Other performers for the night include music duo Psquare and veteran singer Yinka Davies.
The awards’ 18th edition kicked off this Tuesday, October 25 as the first of a week-long event leading to the gala night.
In a record breaking nomination, South African feature film ‘Surviving Gaza’; and Ghana’s ‘Borga’ snagged up 14 nominations each out of the 26 categories while Tanzania’s official Oscars submission ‘Tug of War’ followed closely with 12 nominations, and Uganda’s official Oscars submission ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s ‘Man of God’ were nominated in 9 different categories.
Other top contenders for the awards include, ‘Jolly Roger’ with nominations in eight categories, ‘Swallow’ with nominations in seven categories, ‘A Song from the Dark’ and ‘Angeliena’ with six nominations; ‘Ayaanle’, ‘Almajiri’ and ‘Road to my Father’s Compound’ with five nominations; while ‘Alaise’, ‘Money Miss Road’ and ‘Underbelly’ earned three nominations each; and ‘Skin Like Mine,’ and ‘Ba Ni,’ had two nominations each.
