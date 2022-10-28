King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

According to a statement, the awards’ gala night confirmed for October 30, in Lagos, Nigeria, will see music legend King Sunny Ade take the stage. Other performers for the night include music duo Psquare and veteran singer Yinka Davies.

The awards’ 18th edition kicked off this Tuesday, October 25 as the first of a week-long event leading to the gala night.

In a record breaking nomination, South African feature film ‘Surviving Gaza’; and Ghana’s ‘Borga’ snagged up 14 nominations each out of the 26 categories while Tanzania’s official Oscars submission ‘Tug of War’ followed closely with 12 nominations, and Uganda’s official Oscars submission ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s ‘Man of God’ were nominated in 9 different categories.