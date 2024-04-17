Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in local cinemas

The film, which stars Mike Afolarin, Timini Egbuson, Tomike Adeoye, Yemi Solade, and Ronke Oshodi Oke, has taken centre stage and become a major topic of conversation with a box office haul of ₦50.4 million in five days (April 10–14), according to Shockng in their recent post on X on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

This impressive feat comes after another successful Yoruba epic movie, Beast of Two Worlds, which in its opening weekend, according to data published by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) on Thursday, April 4, 2024, grossed an impressive ₦63.2 million, a number that surpassed the Hollywood blockbuster that premiered alongside it, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which had a weekend gross of ₦49.3million.

Nollywood’s indigenous epics are becoming increasingly popular, which have all captured viewers’ attention and produced impressive box office results.

Ajosepo is a story that delves into the lives of Dapo played by Afolarin and Tani played by Adeoye, a young couple preparing for their wedding. As their families gather in a luxurious hotel, festivities soon give way to turmoil as long-held secrets, family tensions, and unexpected revelations threaten to tear them apart.

It would be interesting to watch how Ajosepo does on the charts in the upcoming weeks given how much it is dominating cinemas.