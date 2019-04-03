The movie stars commended Ezuruonye’s effort and move to frustrate pirates of the works of creative industry practitioners.

“It’s really sad .. u spend millions producing a movie and a bastard makes the money from ur sweat,” IK Ogbonna reacted to the Instagram video shared by Ezuruonye on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

ALSO READ: Censors Board seizes pirated Nollywood movies worth N200M

On her part, Henshaw wrote, “Well done Mike!! Well done.”

In the same vein, Oge Okoye and Beverly Osu backed Ezuruonye’s seizure of the movie copy.

“So sad, nice move dear,” Oge Okoye wrote.

Big Brother Africa ex-housemate, Beverly Osu expressed her sadness at the development saying, “Wow, this is so sad.”

Peter Okoye of the PSquare fame also reacted to the seizure saying, “Mofos..... nice one Mike.”

Ezuruonye posted a video of himself seizing a copy of the pirated movie being sold behind traffic lights in Lagos Nigeria on Instagram.

The video has since generated over 15,000 likes and views with 865 comments.

As caption for the Instagram video, Ezuruonye wrote, “Seized this Pirated copy of the Movie CHIEF DADDY while behind traffic lights...By the Time we Cleared off the Road ,the Pirate Hawkers Ran away...It hurts to see Fellow Producers hard Labour being Pirated ..To me is a Mockery of all efforts and investments put into the work of Creative Art.It’s just tooooooo SAD..ROBBERY..I will continually STAND AGAINST PIRACY...Rubbishhhh”

In 2014, Kunle Afolayan expressed sadness to the piracy of his movie, ‘October 1.’ He lamented on how the pirated copies were sold on the streets of Lagos in traffic.