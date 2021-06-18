Jade Osiberu unveils first-look at 'Gangs of Lagos' starring Ikorodu Bois, Tobi Bakre

The 'Isoken' director unveiled a first-look at the new film set in Lagos and based on true events.

'It's a double celebration day! Today, as the first film in our slate #AyinlatheMovie releases in cinemas, we roll our first scenes on my next feature film, Gangs of Lagos. Set predominantly in Isale Eko and inspired by real life characters, I'm really looking forward to bringing this story to life," Osiberu wrote on Instagram.

Recall, reality star turned actor, Tobi Bakre recently announced he was cast in the lead role for the forthcoming project. The film will also star social media skit makers, Ikorodu Bois.