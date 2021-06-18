RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jade Osiberu unveils first-look at 'Gangs of Lagos' starring Ikorodu Bois, Tobi Bakre

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film is produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju.

Tobi Bakre, Ikorodu Bois in first-look at 'Gangs of Lagos' [Instagram/jadeosiberu]

Principal photography has officially kicked off for Jade Osiberu's latest feature film titled 'Gangs of Lagos'.

Recommended articles

The 'Isoken' director unveiled a first-look at the new film set in Lagos and based on true events.

'It's a double celebration day! Today, as the first film in our slate #AyinlatheMovie releases in cinemas, we roll our first scenes on my next feature film, Gangs of Lagos. Set predominantly in Isale Eko and inspired by real life characters, I'm really looking forward to bringing this story to life," Osiberu wrote on Instagram.

Recall, reality star turned actor, Tobi Bakre recently announced he was cast in the lead role for the forthcoming project. The film will also star social media skit makers, Ikorodu Bois.

'Gangs of Lagos' is produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju. Confirming the production, she wrote on Instagram: "Excited to be producing the next #JadeOsiberuFilm with the amazing Jade Osiberu. Always a pleasure making magic with you baby gurl. Make we run am!"

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jade Osiberu unveils first-look at 'Gangs of Lagos' starring Ikorodu Bois, Tobi Bakre

Think you're the next best African film and TV creative? Then apply to join the MTF Academy Class of 2022!

Former beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas ties the knot with footballer Olayinka Peter

Disney+ unveils African sci-fi 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire'

Watch this thrilling teaser for Biodun Stephen's 'Love Unusual'

'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page shares family's reaction to racy scenes

Bigdreamz releases new music titled ‘Not For Fashion'

Devon King’s launches trends and lifestyle podcast, King’s Arena

Actress Mbong Amata's friend says she is fine, accuses ex-husband Jeta of raising false alarm