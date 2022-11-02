RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Izu Ojukwu’s ‘4-4-44’ premieres ahead of streaming release

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The mental health themed drama produced by Winifred Mena Ajakpovi, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Teni at the premiere of ‘4-4-44’ directed by Izu Ojukwu
Teni at the premiere of '4-4-44' directed by Izu Ojukwu

In October, Wu productions unveiled the official trailer for its Richard Mofe Damijo led period feature ‘4-4-44’ alongside news of its straight to streaming debut.

The news was followed by its Nigerian premiere, held in Lagos with cast, crew and Nollywood personalities in attendance.

Starring RMD, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Teni the Entertainer, Brodashaggi, Alibaba, Chiwetalu Agu, Seun Akindele, Shan George, Efe Irele and Blessing Onwukwe, ‘4-4-44’ follows a non-fiction account of two perfect individuals who will have their world rattled after a harrowing event on a fateful day.

"In a series of occurrences that unfold the ugly head of social prejudice against mental health, the couple must now. And how to navigate a world full of nightmares, either together or on their own," says Winifred Ajakpovi, the film’s producer.

Addressing the scourge of stigmatization in our society among those who are going through mental health issues, RMD expressed, "I think we have lost our humanity at some points. But so our reaction is to ridicule people with problems and stigmatize them instead of embracing them.”

He added: "And finding solutions to their mental health or challenges. I think if we embrace that simple injunction, loving your neighbour as yourself then if your neighbour has challenges, your next reaction is to take care of them or find out how you can help."

’4-4-44’ was filmed in Cross River state back in 2021 and is expected to debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

