The '76' director recently confirmed news of his latest feature film titled 'The Train from Kafanchan'.

While plot details remain under wraps, the new project is reportedly set to be based on terrorism, taking on the style of his previous works like 'Across the Niger'.

Starring Kanayo O Kanayo, Chiwetalu Agu, Segun Arinze, Rekiya Atta, the 2004 sequel explored the moral dilemmas of the civil war crisis as it bordered on tribalism.

Meanwhile Ojukwu's award-winning war drama film '76' recently premiered on Netflix nearly five years after it premiered to critical reviews in November 2016.

The Adonaijah Owiriwa co-produced film featured star actors Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic in the lead roles and was also set in post-civil war Nigeria.