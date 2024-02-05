Iyabo Ojo, Alex Osifo, Regina Daniel join the cast of 'Isakaba' sequel

In addition to Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme and Big Brother alumnus Phyna, who were announced earlier on, Sanni Danger, Nosa Rex, Yekini "Itele" Ibrahim, Regina Daniel, Iyabo Ojo, Mike Ogundu, Alex Osifo, Francis Onwochei, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Ben Olaye, Chudi Kashimawo and Mark Angel, have joined the cast of the on-going production.

Issakaba, which is an anagram for Bakassi, is based on a community vigilante gang called Bakassi Boys that fights crimes like armed robbery and murder cases with the goals of instilling fear and panic in the minds of bad actors

The Issakaba Boys, led by Ebube (played by Dede), had to fight against armed robbers who terrorised their community. The armed robbers were backed by mystical powers (charm) and because of this, Ebube and his team of Issakaba Boys also acquired powers that enabled them to fight them.

This 23-year comeback by the Nigerian action film was first announced via a post on Instagram earlier this year on Saturday, January 27, 2024, by Dede who reprises his role as the lead character.

He also described the current production as the return of an old long myth. "ISSAKABA!!! The Myth returns. A RIVER DOES NOT FLOW THROUGH A FOREST WITHOUT BRINGING DOWN TREES. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But..... JUSTICE IS MINE", the actor said.