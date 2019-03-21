The honour came at the opening night of the documentary film festival which kicked off at about 6:35 PM.

The brain behind Terra Kulture was honoured for her activities and contribution to Nigerian arts and motion picture.

Austen Peters thanked the organisers as she received a plaque presented by the Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Steve Ayorinde in the company of Femi Odugbemi, Jahman Anikulapo, and Makin Soyinka.

In attendance at the event were several Nigerian art and movie practitioners that include Tunde Kelani, Steve Gukas, Dr. Tunji Azeez, Kunle Afolayan, and Kemi Lala Akindoju.

The annual film festival celebrates the best of documentary films in Africa and beyond.

For 2019, organisers have said nothing will be different as the film festival kicks off on March 21, 2019, till March 24, 2019, at Freedom Park, Broad Street; and Nigerian Film Corporation, Ikoyi, Lagos.