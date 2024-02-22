Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect
Both films are expected to debut at Nigerian cinemas later this year.
According to Shock Ng, Biodun Stephen and Zulumoke Oyibo will direct the projects.
According to the information released, Oyibo who is the co-founder of Inkblot, will launch her directorial debut with The Betrayed. Principal photography already began on February 5, 2024. The cast members includes Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jemima Osunde, Vine Olugu, and Stephanie Zibili.
Some of the behind-the-scenes images released show Afolayan as an inmate in a police cell and Osunde as a lawyer. Little to no details have been released so far on the movie plot.
See behind the scene images of The Betrayed:
Muri & Ko directed by Stephen is currently on set for its principal photography. Its cast list includes Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bucci Franklin, KieKie, Charles Okocha, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, Femi Jacobs, and Gloria Anozie.
Plot details have also not been revealed, as more details concerning the productions are expected to be released in the coming days.
The Betrayed and Muri & Ko are expected to debut in cinemas nationwide later this year.
