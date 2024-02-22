ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

Faith Oloruntoyin

Both films are expected to debut at Nigerian cinemas later this year.

Bisola Ayieola, Femi Jacobs, Bucci Franklin on set of 'Muri & Ko'[Shock Ng]
Bisola Ayieola, Femi Jacobs, Bucci Franklin on set of 'Muri & Ko'[Shock Ng]

Recommended articles

According to Shock Ng, Biodun Stephen and Zulumoke Oyibo will direct the projects.

According to the information released, Oyibo who is the co-founder of Inkblot, will launch her directorial debut with The Betrayed. Principal photography already began on February 5, 2024. The cast members includes Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Ibrahim Suleiman, Jemima Osunde, Vine Olugu, and Stephanie Zibili.

Some of the behind-the-scenes images released show Afolayan as an inmate in a police cell and Osunde as a lawyer. Little to no details have been released so far on the movie plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

See behind the scene images of The Betrayed:

Jemima Osunde, Uche Montana and Ibrahim Sulieman on set of 'The Betrayed' [Shock Ng]
Jemima Osunde, Uche Montana and Ibrahim Sulieman on set of 'The Betrayed' [Shock Ng] Pulse Nigeria
Gabriel Afolayan and Uche Montana on set of 'The Betrayed' [ShockNg]
Gabriel Afolayan and Uche Montana on set of 'The Betrayed' [ShockNg] Pulse Nigeria

Muri & Ko directed by Stephen is currently on set for its principal photography. Its cast list includes Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bucci Franklin, KieKie, Charles Okocha, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, Femi Jacobs, and Gloria Anozie.

Plot details have also not been revealed, as more details concerning the productions are expected to be released in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bisola Ayieola, Femi Jacobs, Bucci Franklin on the set of 'Muri & Ko'[Shock Ng]
Bisola Ayieola, Femi Jacobs, Bucci Franklin on the set of 'Muri & Ko'[Shock Ng] Pulse Nigeria

The Betrayed and Muri & Ko are expected to debut in cinemas nationwide later this year.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Omah Lay thrills female fan at his sold-out London concert

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

Inkblot has revealed 'Muri & Ko' and 'The Betrayed' as 2024 feature films to expect

MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

MUIS shows promise on his self-titled debut EP

Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

Asake says he genuinely loves Seyi Vibez's hit song

I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

I'll love you forever - Banky W celebrates wife Adesua on her birthday

Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

Adekunle Gold drops exciting new single 'The Life I Choose'

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

'SGIT' actress Chioma Okoli speaks out on being sexually harassed by an employer

Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Moving away does not automatically solve all your problems - Anto Lecky

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

[Instagram/_timini]

I believe that I'm the biggest actor in Africa - Timini Egbuson

'All’s Fair in Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

Deyemi Okanlawon's 'All's Fair In Love' has commenced viewing in Ghana

'A Tribe Called Judah' has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the cinemas since its December 2023 release and grossed over ₦1.4 billion as of mid-February 2024 [FilmOne]

Nigerians spend ₦1.2 billion on cinema films in January

Blood Sister was released in 2003

What 'Blood Sister' gets right — and wrong — about sibling rivalry