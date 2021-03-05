Nigerians are obsessed with this down-to-earth, crazily controversial and exciting reality competition that has created some of the most passionate fandoms on the internet today.

However, beyond the seasonal sensation we get when the newest housemates arrive at the Big Brother house, you can keep up with the lives of previous winners on their very own reality television shows or follow very equally interesting stories in other reality shows that we’ll be sharing with you in this article.

Mercy & Ike

Big Brother brought the lovers together, can anything break them apart? In this reality show following the life and love story of Mercy Eke, winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4, and her sweetheart Ike Onyema, we can catch glimpses of what their lives have become since their stay at the Big Brother house.

I Am LAYCON

BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon’s takes us along on the journey of his new reality in this show. As he settles into his celebrity life, his music career and personal relationships will definitely take a different shape. But what would it be? In this up-close reality show, Laycon gets really personal about who he really is.

Ultimate Love

On this show, the rules are different. Although Big Brother isn’t watching, Aunty is definitely paying close attention. In this house - Aunty’s love pad - there are only twenty singles, each one in search of love. With Aunty’s help the ultimate winning couple goes away with the prize of the traditional wedding of their dreams, a dream home, and cash!

Date My Family Nigeria

This hilarious and absolutely dramatic reality show is a perfect watch if you’re looking for some Nigerian drama to crack you up. Date My Family Nigeria is a blind dating show where the potential significant other has to have dinner with the families of three prospective lovers before making a choice on who to go on an actual date with. On this show, your family could make or break your love life!

From exclusive reality series to the latest and the best movies available, there’s so much to watch on Showmax.

And with just a single month’s subscription, you can binge your favourite content for three months on the Showmax 3-for-1 deal! Afterall, we could all use some extra entertainment!

Sign up today to enjoy this deal.

*This is a featured post.