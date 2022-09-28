RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Hugh Jackman will be back in 'Deadpool 3' as Wolverine

Babatunde Lawal
Hugh Jackman as wolverine
Hugh Jackman as wolverine

This is due to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and Deadpool 3 will fully enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Reynolds announced on social media that Hugh Jackman would reprise his well-known role as the Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

Ryan Reynolds said in the announcement video "Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," says Ryan Reynolds as the panel was expected for the Disney event earlier this month, but was surprisingly missing. And I...I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea,"

Then, Hugh Jackman appears an the background of the video then Ryan says "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

Jackman responds, "Yeah, sure, Ryan. The song "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston closes the clip, however the subtitles contain clever wordplay, reading "I will always love Hugh" and "Coming Hughn."

The video ends with the Deadpool logo first appearing then Wolverine's claws immediately shredding it apart.

Babatunde Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

