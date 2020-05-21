According to him, he budgeted $150,000 (N58,204,500 equivalent) for the popular film but unfortunate events cost him more.

He said the initial budget was exhausted when heavy rain damaged parts of the film set, forcing him to extend the shooting days to 7 to 8 days.

Peter revealed this in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 19.

He captioned an interview he granted Forbes8: “Lol. Indeed, I thought #AloeVera film would cost us only USD 150,000 until the rains set in, damaged part of our set and extended the shoot for 7 to 8 extra days and shot our budget beyond USD 200,000.”

The film which stars Nana Ama Mcbrown, Gloria Sarfo, Aaron Adatsi, Alexandra Ayirebi-Acquah, Fred Amugi, Kofi Adjorlolo and Roselyn Ngissah was sold out when premiered in March this year.