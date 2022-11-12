Hi-Life Fest: TV show to commence with Bright Chimezie, Mr Raw, Uche Ogbodo as judges.

Only 12 contestants qualified from the auditions and made it to the next stage where they will get to show their creativity and originality and slug it out over the next four weeks for a chance to win the grand prize of N50 million naira worth of prizes, including a recording deal among others.

The auditions, which were concluded in October, have set the pace for what is anticipated to be a thrilling show with episodes that capture the contestants’ passion for their craft and mind-blowing performances that will entertain you and leave you in awe.

Popular TV presenter, Compere and Content Creator, Chukwuebuka Okoye better known as Chuey Chu, will be hosting the shows, and Nigerian Highlife music icon, Bright Chimezie; veteran rapper, Mr Raw; and talented Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo will grace your TV screens as judges throughout the talent show.

Speaking about Hi-Life Fest, Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe expressed that the show is aimed at creating a platform to identify and harness highlife talents in South East Nigeria.

She affirmed that “Life Beer has continued to go beyond bounds to promote the Igbo culture and we have identified music as one of the avenues to do so. Hi-Life Fest is put together to ensure that indigenous talents are given the platform to progress in their musical journey.

"We are elated to have a panel of seasoned veterans in the persons of Bright Chimezie, Mr Raw and Uche Ogbodo grace the show as judges with their wealth of experience which we believe will motivate the contestants and add zest to the show. We aim to showcase these highlife music talents to a wider audience and support them to become highlife music icons like Flavour N’abania and other legends.”

The show has been infused with concerts for the contestants to display their talents and perform to a physical audience. The concerts will take place on the 13th of November at Enugu Mall in Enugu State, the 27th of November at Onitsha Mall and the show’s grand finale on the 11th of December, 2022 at the Enugu Mall, Enugu State.

Watch the live action, excitement, and suspense of the Hi-Life Fest every Saturday and Sunday on SoundCity TV by 9-10 PM and ONTV by 10-11 PM.

