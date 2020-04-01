For nearly two weeks , amid the increasing coronavirus panic, 'Self Made' has topped Nigeria's list of popularly watched shows on Netflix.

Beyond the technicalities of cinematography, costuming and the fantastic performance of its lead act, Octavia Spencer, the 4-episode limited series is a case study for entrepreneurs . A story of how a black laundry woman with no formal education became Rockefeller's neigbour could not have come at a better time.

Despite the glowing commentaries that Self Made has garnered over the past two weeks since its release, the DeMane Davies and Kasi Lemmons directed series is likely not going to be men's favorite series largely for the way that its menfolk are depicted.

Octavia Spencer delivers an intriguing performance as Madam C.J Walker [ Netflix]

Walker, born Sarah Breedlove, was not always lucky with love. The millionaire, according to history, had been married three times before her demise at 51. Her last and most influential union was with Charles Joseph Walker.

Although historical accounts of Madam Walker are not quite clear on how her last marriage dissolves, her great-great grand daughter's memoir On Her Own Grounds which the series is based on, hardly exalts her wifely virtues. The Sarah that Self Made's audience is introduced to emasculates the men in her life. The men on the other hand are represented as spineless, lazy, needy and irresponsible.

Charles Joseph Walker

Charles and Sarah divorced in 1912 due to his alcoholism and alleged infidelity [Netflix]

Charles Joseph Walker was Sarah Walker's husband until 1912 when they divorced owing to Charles' alcoholism and infidelity.

In Self Made, Charles, played by Blair Underwood, is portrayed first as a dotting husband. As Sarah's business begins to gather momentum, Underwood's character's relevance diminishes before both Sarah and the audience.

Arguably, a woman needn't underplay her successes before an insecure man. But, Charles isn't insecure from the start. In fact, he doesn't become insecure till his father, Cleophus ( Garrett Morris) points out his irrelevance to the budding hair care empire.

His affection takes a nosedive from then on and unsurprisingly, he does the next best thing- turn his attention to a woman in his league proving he is unfit to wear the pants in the Walker family.

John Robinson aka 'Johnny'

The Johnny (J. Alphonse Nicholson) Self Made's audience is introduced to wears his stupidity like a conspicuous badge of dishonour. Now, the story limits our experience of the infamous nitwit to the individual married Madam Walker's daughter, Lelia.

For the most part of the series, the audience learns not to trust Lelia's good judgement invariably suggesting that even Johnny was a mistake. But, Johnny had dreams of owning a Juke Joint before joining the Walker family. His dreams, like his dignity rapidly crumbles under the stern supervision of Madam C. J. WALKER.

Poor Johnny turns to Addie Munroe for validation and speedily loses his mind over a short head rub and a few kind words.

Booker T. Washington

Despite Washington's revered status in American history, in Self Made, he is reduced to a female suppressor. In fact, the episode where Walker seeks Booker's endorsement and eventually gets the support of women plays right into the phallus envy criticism that has hung around the necks of feminists for decades.

The only man indirectly unaffected by the 'Walker curse' turns out to be her lawyer and later on, business partner, Ramson (Kevin Carroll). However, Ramson served as an employee who must first be subservient. Doesn't count for much if he loved his BOSS dearly.

The big picture still remains that Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker is one heck of a show and if you ever doubted Octavia Spencer's craft, her role as Madam C.J Walker is all the convincing you need.

