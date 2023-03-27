ADVERTISEMENT
Here's what we know about Netflix's 'African Folktales, Reimagined'

Inemesit Udodiong

The project features six short films from various parts of the continent including Nigeria.

The upcoming release features works from six filmmakers, the winners of the streamer's 2021 short film competition with UNESCO.

Selected to represent sub-Sahara Africa, each winner got $25,000 plus an additional production budget worth $75,000 to reimagine folktales for the current audience.

The selected entries are from Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Mauritania, Kenya, and Uganda. They are:

Directed by Azeez, the Sci-fi and fantasy film follows a young girl from an isolated Fulani village who unknowingly elopes with an AI to prevent an arranged marriage. Produced by Kenneth Gyang, it stars Habiba Ummi Mohammed, and Adam Garba. It was originally titled 'Adieu'.

Told in isiXhosa, this drama tells the story of a mystical river being MaMlambo who watches over the sacred waters of discarded bodies. Produced by Albertus and directed by Gcobisa Yako, the cast includes Simphiwe Dana and Zikhona Bali.

A young child with magical origins sets out on a journey to help end the drought that is devastating the community in this fantasy drama. It is directed by Walt Mzengi Corey and produced by Petrus Van Staden and Rebecca Mzengi Corey. The cast includes Jene Mahenyela Mwalimu and Rahele Matete.

In this short film, an ancient Enmity Djinn finds himself in an unfamiliar city confronted by a familiar enemy three generations after he was last summoned. Directed and produced by Mohamed Echkouna, the film stars Zainabou Ahmed Mohamed and Mamadou Mokhtar N’diaye Gueye.

With the backdrop of a childhood folktale, 13-year-old Otis struggles to protect his younger siblings from a monster that lives inside their home in this fantasy drama. Directed by Violin Ogutu and produced by Sarah Hassan, the film casts Trevor Jones Kamau, and Sarah Hassan.

Abandoned on an island, a woman grieving the loss of her baby exacts revenge on the powerful man who put her there in this thriller. Produced and directed by Loukman Ali, the film stars Karababiito Tracy, and Michael Wawuyo.

Netflix's 'African Folktales, Reimagined' premieres on March 29, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

