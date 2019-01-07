Christian Bale and Michael Douglas were some of the big winners at 76th annual Golden Globe awards.

The award ceremony also had one of the hosts, Sandra Oh winning the award for Actress, TV Series, Drama for her role in 'Killing Eve.'

The three-hour ceremony was be hosted by and Sandra Oh and presentations by Hollywood celebrities that include Chadwick Boseman and Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Catherine Zeta-Jones,Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, and Allison Janney.

ALSO READ: Black Panther star, Idris Elba to present awards at Golden Globe

Here's a full list of winners at the film and TV awards

Film

Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Picture Dram: Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Green Book

Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, Vice

Actress Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Actress Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife

Foreign Language Film: Roma

Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Motion Picture Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born

TELEVISION

Drama Series: The Americans

Best Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Musical or Comedy Series: The Kominsky Method

Actress, TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora