Christian Bale and Michael Douglas were some of the big winners at 76th annual Golden Globe awards.
The award ceremony also had one of the hosts, Sandra Oh winning the award for Actress, TV Series, Drama for her role in 'Killing Eve.'
The three-hour ceremony was be hosted by and Sandra Oh and presentations by Hollywood celebrities that include Chadwick Boseman and Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Catherine Zeta-Jones,Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Jessica Chastain, Kaley Cuoco, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dick Van Dyke, Johnny Galecki, Justin Hartley, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Chrissy Metz, Mike Myers, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe, and Allison Janney.
Here's a full list of winners at the film and TV awards
Film
Best Director, Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Picture Dram: Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: Green Book
Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, Vice
Actress Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Actress Drama: Glenn Close, The Wife
Foreign Language Film: Roma
Actress-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Actor-Supporting Role, Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Screenplay, Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Motion Picture Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Original Song, Motion Picture: Shallow, A Star Is Born
TELEVISION
Drama Series: The Americans
Best Limited Series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Musical or Comedy Series: The Kominsky Method
Actress, TV Series, Drama: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Actor, TV Series, Drama: Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora