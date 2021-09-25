Gulder Ultimate Search 12 contestants to be unveiled on Sunday

Twenty candidates advanced to the final selection stage of GUS 12 - 'The Age of Craftsmanship', after a series of regional screenings in Abuja, Enugu and Lagos, and Sea School screening in Lagos.

“Ahead of Sunday night’s reveal, the 20 finalists have gone through a series of medical, mental and physical fitness screening for more than a week, and we can confirm that they are the fittest and most outstanding among the more than 20,000 applicants who registered to participate in GUS this year,” says Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager - Flavored, Craft & Non-Lager, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The survival reality show, which borders on the survival instinct of contestants, first hit the airwaves in 2004 and ran for 11 seasons before going off-air in 2014.

The contestants will be in the jungle to struggle against themselves and nature in their search for the hidden treasure that brings to the last person standing, instant fame and fortune.

“The Winner will take home a total prize worth over ₦50 million which includes N20 million naira in cash, a brand new SUV and other mouth-watering prizes while the other 17 will also be rewarded with various cash prizes” says Morgan.

GUS 12 will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 pm till 9 pm.