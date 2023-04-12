The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gangs of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade

Babatunde Lawal

They have also called on the NFVCB to revoke the right to screen Gangs of Lagos on any platform.

Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gang of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade
Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gang of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade

Recommended articles

The Eyo masquerade is an important part of the cultural heritage of Lagos Island, and it is considered a sacred tradition by the people of Isale Eko. The masquerade is a form of street theatre that is performed during festivals and other important events. It is characterised by the distinctive white costumes and masks worn by the performers, which are believed to represent the spirits of the ancestors.

Gangs of Lagos, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7, 2023, featured scenes that depicted the masquerades as a violent and menacing presence, used by criminal gangs to intimidate and assassinate enemies. This portrayal has been criticised by the IDU, who argue that it misrepresents the true nature of the Eyo masquerade and reinforces negative stereotypes about their culture.

Speaking on this portrayal in a statement signed by the union's chairman, Mr. Yomi Tokosi, the IDU expressed its blatant displeasure at how Isale Eko was showcased in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that the neighbourhood was portrayed in the movie as a hotbed of crime, saying that it exposed Lagosians to egregious embarrassment.

It read, “The attention of the Isale Eko Descendants’ Union (IDU) has been drawn to the very disturbing violent images in a new movie directed by Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju, executive produced by Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo, Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Kola Aina; and filmed by Greoh Studios and released by Amazon’s Prime Video Nigeria called gangs of Lagos.

“In the movie, the unique Eyo masquerade indigenous to the Isale Eko community in Lagos was illegally and scandalously depicted as being used as a camouflage, decoy and subterfuge for murderers and gangsters operating in the Isale Eko area.

Noting the historical heritage of the masquerade, the union frowned at its being portrayed in a "despicable and insensitive manner."

It added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Eyo masquerade has been part of the unique cultural heritage of the Isale Eko community of Lagos since 1854 (169 years) and the Eyo is known as a masquerade for celebration in Lagos island and not an instrument of gangs of criminals as illegally and scandalously portrayed

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most importantly, the movie has brought the Eyo masquerade and the people of Isale Eko into disrepute, who are now deemed criminally minded in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

Eyo Masquerade [RefinedNG]
Eyo Masquerade [RefinedNG] Pulse Nigeria

“The Isale Eko descendants’ union is very disturbed that the culture and tradition of Isale Eko can be wantonly exploited in such a despicable and insensitive manner by Amazon Prime Video to the detriment of the Isale Eko community. The illegal and scandalous depiction of the Eyo masquerade in the movie is actionable and a petition has been lodged by the IDU with the National Film and Video Censors Board (NF&VCB) including other major stakeholders.

“The IDU has among other things requested that the NF&VCB withdraw the approval granted to the movie- Gangs of Lagos and direct the withdrawal of the movie from all viewing channels available to the public. The IDU and other community stakeholders will also be considering legal action for the damage done to the culture, tradition and image of the Isale Eko community and the Eyo masquerade.”

Gangs of Lagos
Gangs of Lagos curated content
ADVERTISEMENT

Gangs of Lagos is Osiberu's latest crime/action drama, which offers a strong argument for the concept of destiny and fate.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gangs of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade

Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gangs of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade

The Ultimate Editing Experience: Film editing school programs to hone your craft

The Ultimate Editing Experience: Film editing school programs to hone your craft

Sanki's 'ON GOD' is the perfect prelude to Anthems & Vibes Vol.1

Sanki's 'ON GOD' is the perfect prelude to Anthems & Vibes Vol.1

BBNaija's Saga and Nini's 'engagement' was a skit!

BBNaija's Saga and Nini's 'engagement' was a skit!

1da Banton's 'No Wahala' surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

1da Banton's 'No Wahala' surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

Tiwa Savage drops video for hit single 'Stamina'

Tiwa Savage drops video for hit single 'Stamina'

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Twitter reacts as Adekunle Gold drops colorful video for hit single 'Party No Dey Stop'

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Mr Eazi announces new group, Choplife Soundsystem

Pulse Sports

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo's coach sacked after dressing room confrontation

Tuchel who? Guardiola's resounding Champions League success has banished kryptonite suggestions

Tuchel who? Guardiola's resounding Champions League success has banished kryptonite suggestions

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 5 reasons why Guardiola is likely to win the Champions League

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: 5 reasons why Guardiola is likely to win the Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Clifford Orji is regarded as Nigeria's first major cannibal [Twitter/NigeriaStories]

Everything we know about Nigerian cannibal Clifford Orji-inspired series

Bimbo Ademoye is one of the star attractions in 'Gangs of Lagos', an action crime thriller about a group of friends navigating street life

Bimbo Ademoye wanted to play Adesua's gangster role in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Jade Osiberu is the brilliant creator of 'Gangs of Lagos'

Jade Osiberu teases her next projects after 'Gangs of Lagos'

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

'I twisted my ankle but kept acting' - Adesua Etomi on injuries from filming 'Gangs of Lagos'