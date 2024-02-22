David Oyelowo has a new documentary film on his time playing MLK in 'Selma'

The docu-film titled Becoming King is directed by Jessica Oyelowo and tells the story of her husband's journey portraying the legendary civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2014 film Selma.

Speaking to Blex Media, Jessica Oyelowo expressed a commitment to capturing the profound journey of her husband’s career-defining role in Selma.

In her words: “I felt a deep need to document David’s intense preparation for his career-defining role even before Selma was greenlit... I was ready to embrace the challenge and am so happy to play a pivotal role in bringing David’s incredible journey to the screen.”

The project features behind-the-scenes footage, intimate home videos and interviews with friends and mentors like Ava DuVernay, Lee Daniels, George Lucas and Oprah Winfrey.

Becoming King was executed as a collaboration between Yoruba Saxon and MTV Entertainment Studios, with David and Jessica Oyelowo serving as the producers of the project.

The film was released in celebration of Black History Month, as it takes centre stage in the Black Voices Collection on Paramount+. The collection is expected to showcase a diverse array of films, TV series, documentaries, and comedy specials that highlight the stories and contributions of Black trailblazers in arts, culture, and history.

It also includes other films David Oyelowo has appeared in including The Butler and Lawmen: Bass Reeves series.

