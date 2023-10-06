A daring heist goes wrong in new Africa Magic series 'Chronicles'

Four ladies take up the treacherous task of stealing from Chief Odenigbo, a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But this doesn't go as planned as they get stuck in a church and proceed to take the choir and pastor hostage.

Written by Jeffery Musa David, Chronicles will also reveal the various lives of the ladies, the reason behind the desperate actions they have taken and other surprises that unfold along the way. The story development is reported to have taken three months before the first nine drafts were created.

Directed by Rogers Ofime, the cast includes a return by veteran actor Yomi Fash, Edith Iruene, Sharon Rotimi, Audrey Harrison, Taiwo Ola, Simileoluwa Hassan, Olawale Gold, Vivian Kaima and Ego Ihenacho.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer promises exciting episodes filled with suspense as we see the new acts take on some action moves in a series that addresses important social issues.

The series joins the list of others to expect from the Africa Magic group which recently announced the debut of Slum King, also scheduled for release this October.