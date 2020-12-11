Nigerian filmmaker, Charles Okpaleke has confirmed the title of Play Network Studio's first-ever original production.

The film executive confirmed the forthcoming film titled 'The Six' will debut alongside other announced remakes slated for 2021.

Asides the title, the production company are yet to give more details about the feature.

However, unconfirmed reports hint that it will be a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free' and will continue the story of the dreaded cult led by the enigmatic Richard Williams played by Ramsey Nouah.