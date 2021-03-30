Top streamer, Netflix has acquired Cameroon's 2021 Oscar submission, 'The Fisherman's Diary' directed by Enah Johnscott.

'The Fisherman's Diary' follows the story of Ekah, a 12-year-old who defies her community's age-old view of female education after stumbling on the story of the youngest Noble Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai.

It stars Kang Quintus who doubles as producer, Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah, Daphne Njie, Faith Fidel, Ndamo Damarise, Cosson Chinepoh, Onyama Laura, Neba Godwill, Prince Sube and Mayorchu.

The trailblazing movie made history in 2020 as the first-ever Cameroonian film to be eligible for the international category. It is set for an April 4, 2021 premiere on Netflix.

Watch the trailer: