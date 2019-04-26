Blue Pictures Entertainment and Crimson Multimedia premiere "Avengers: End Game" in grand style
This stylish premiere was proudly supported by Amstel Malta, Stanbic IBTC, Nokia, Dominos Pizza, Pinkberry and Coldstone. The event was held at the Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki with celebrities like IK Osakioduwa, Tobi Bakre, MI Abaga, IKechukwu, Laura Ikeji, Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman, and a host of industry executives.
The MD, Blue Pictures Entertainment, Mrs Joy Libeno-Odiete, in a quick chat with our correspondent said “we at Blue Pictures Entertainments are very excited at the attendance, which signifies huge interest in the latest Marvel movie. The supports of our sponsors cannot be over emphasized, we believe guests had more engagements with partner brands in various ways. Through the year, we have a lot of blockbuster movies planned to be released; Aladdin, Toy Story 4, Lion King, Frozen 2 and so on. We enjoin our fans to sit back, relax and anticipate these releases.”
The premiere event was closed with an after party
hosted by Comedian Omini.
For enquiries;
Contact info; info@bluepicturesng.com
