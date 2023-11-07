'Black Panther' actress and filmmaker Sope Aluko debuts 'Chidera' at AFRIFF

The filmmaker's emotionally charged short film explores themes of identity, heritage, and self-discovery. It is set against the backdrop of a contemporary Nigerian-American immigrant community.

The project follows the journey of a high school teenager, Chidera, who grapples with the complexities of her cultural roots and the expectations placed upon her by her family and community. As Chidera embarks on a personal quest for self-acceptance, the short film takes viewers on an evocative and visually stunning cinematic journey.

On getting selected for the festival, the Nigerian-born, British-American actress and rising filmmaker said, "Chidera is a project very close to my heart. It's essential to use film as a medium to shed light on important social issues and empower our youth. This short film embodies the message of resilience, self-love, and embracing one's identity, and I can't wait to share it with the world at AFRIFF."

The project comes from Aluko's production company, “SopeBox Productions”. Prior to screening at AFRIFF, the short film made its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), an Oscar qualifying Film Festival, in June 2023.

Aluko is best known for her roles in Marvel’s Black Panther (2018), which she reprised in Wakanda Forever (2022), as well as Venom.