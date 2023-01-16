As is the custom with the Big Brother reality show, Mmeli was immune from eviction nominations as he won the Head of House games.
Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations
The housemates of the 2023 Big Brother Titans held their first round of eviction nominations on Monday, 16th January 2023 after the head-of-house game which was won by Mmeli.
How the housemates voted: Just 24 hours into the house, the housemates are still warming up to each other and the nominations were largely based on the little information they have on each other.
Below is how the housemates voted.
1. IPeleng - Jenni O and Olivia
2. Blaqboi - Yemi and Yaya
3. Yaya - Nana and Blaqboi
4. Ebubu - Justin and Nana
5. Nelisa - Khosi and Nana
6. Marvin - Justin and Khosi
7. Yemi - Olivia and Nana
8. Khosi - Jaypee and Jenni O
9. Kanaga Jnr. - Lukay and Olivia
10. Tsatsii - Nana and Lukay
11. Olivia - Khosi and Yemi
12. Justin - Nelisa and Nana
13. Jaypee - Yemi Cregx and Khosi
14.Thabang - Justin and Nana
15. Yvonne - Marvin and Tsatsi
16. Lukay - Olivia and Justin
17. Nana - Yemi and Jaypee
18. Juicy J - Nana and Justin
19. Jenni O - Khosi and Tsatsi
20. Mmeli - Nana and Kanaga Jnr
Nana was the most nominated as she was put up for eviction by 8 housemates.
