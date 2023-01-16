ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

Adeayo Adebiyi

The housemates of the 2023 Big Brother Titans held their first round of eviction nominations on Monday, 16th January 2023 after the head-of-house game which was won by Mmeli.

Big Brother Titans
Big Brother Titans

As is the custom with the Big Brother reality show, Mmeli was immune from eviction nominations as he won the Head of House games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

How the housemates voted: Just 24 hours into the house, the housemates are still warming up to each other and the nominations were largely based on the little information they have on each other.

Below is how the housemates voted.

1. IPeleng - Jenni O and Olivia

2. Blaqboi - Yemi and Yaya

3. Yaya - Nana and Blaqboi

4. Ebubu - Justin and Nana

5. Nelisa - Khosi and Nana

6. Marvin - Justin and Khosi

7. Yemi - Olivia and Nana

8. Khosi - Jaypee and Jenni O

9. Kanaga Jnr. - Lukay and Olivia

10. Tsatsii - Nana and Lukay

11. Olivia - Khosi and Yemi

12. Justin - Nelisa and Nana

13. Jaypee - Yemi Cregx and Khosi

14.Thabang - Justin and Nana

15. Yvonne - Marvin and Tsatsi

16. Lukay - Olivia and Justin

17. Nana - Yemi and Jaypee

18. Juicy J - Nana and Justin

19. Jenni O - Khosi and Tsatsi

20. Mmeli - Nana and Kanaga Jnr

Nana was the most nominated as she was put up for eviction by 8 housemates.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Kunle Remi shares how a gay celeb wanted him to 'bend over'

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify’s Global Charts

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify’s Global Charts

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Joeboy set to dazzle listeners with first single of 2023 titled 'Body & Soul'

Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

Charles Okocha survives brutal accident on 3rd mainland bridge

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

BBTitans: Mmeli becomes show's first Head of House, Khosi is Tail

BBTitans: Mmeli becomes show's first Head of House, Khosi is Tail

'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Franklin says on relationship with Davido

'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Franklin says on relationship with Davido

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Ebuka and Lawrence for BBTitans

'Big Brother Titans': Meet the hosts, Ebuka-Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka

Peace-Anyiam-Osigwe-of-AMAA-edited [Vanguard]

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s family releases official statement following her death

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans begins today