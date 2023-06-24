All the drama from episode 5 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

Groovy, Phyna, and Amaka took over the episode as they all aired their dirty laundry and spilt the tea on their complicated relationship.

Here is what happened last night:

Amaka goes in on Phyna

Amaka took the time to share her feelings, saying she felt betrayed by Phyna for going after the man she wanted.

"I felt Phyna had my back when I wanted Groovy, but only to see her and Groovy kissing, I felt betrayed," she said.

Phyna shares her side of the story

The 'Level Up' winner took the opportunity to address Amaka's claims, saying, "The only thing I didn't tell Amaka was when we started."

However, she ended with an apology of sorts after getting prompted by Ebuka, who openly asked if she felt the need to apologise.

Then, Phyna went in on Groovy. Things quickly got heated as she admitted to liking him, before accusing Groovy of playing a game with their relationship.

In her words, “Groovy was the gamer, but he didn’t know I’m a gameress. When I came out of this (BBNaija House, me and this boy, we broke up reach 10 times. We go break up this week, we go settle, we break up again, we go settle, you understand?"

She narrated what happened on the trip to Cape Town, which fans got to see in the first episode.

“So, before the South African trip, we were not cool. I think we were still around trying to make it work. Then we reached South Africa, this boy just turned to Romeo… I later found out that it was a planned work between him and his team because of clout. We came back (to Nigeria), the baba changed. He is manipulative and confused, always acting like a mummy’s boy”, she said.

Groovy takes the stand

Groovy made some accusations of his own, claiming that Phyna kissed him first, asking, "Why were you feeling bad when you were the one who kissed me?"

He also touched on rumours of him dating Phyna's P.A., noting that she never did anything to defend him on social media.

Groovy cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the way his relationship with Phyna ended.

The drama continues on Monday, June 26, 2023 on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family at 10 pm WAT on DSTV and later on Africa Magic Family Channel at 10:30 pm WAT on GOTV. You can also follow the show in real time on Showmax.

Stay tuned for more Pulse highlights.