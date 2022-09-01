BBNaija 7: The housemates were not fair to Amaka - Doyin

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: The housemates we not fair to Amaka - Doyin

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Amaka left the house on Monday following a surprise immediate eviction process announced by Big Brother.

Doyin BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Doyin BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin has relayed to Big Brother the sinister plot by the housemates that led to the eviction of former housemate, Amaka.

Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Amaka BBNaija 7 [Instagram/bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

In a chat with Biggie during her diary session, Doyin revealed that Amaka's eviction was unfair as it appeared that certain housemates 'recruited enemies' based on their vendettas and convinced them to target her.

"I feel like Amaka was misunderstood," Doyin added while convincing Biggie that she has experienced the same treatment.

Meanwhile, the ladies of the house finally got the chance to chat with Biggie a day after the boys had their diary session. Former HoH, Chomzy had quite a lot to get off her chest over Dotun and Daniella's reign.

Speaking to Big Brother, Chomzy described Dotun as "authoritative" and "rude" over their Wednesday argument about bathroom cleaning.

