BBNaija 7: The housemates were not fair to Amaka - Doyin

Doyin has relayed to Big Brother the sinister plot by the housemates that led to the eviction of former housemate, Amaka.
BBNaija 7: The housemates we not fair to Amaka - Doyin
Amaka left the house on Monday following a surprise immediate eviction process announced by Big Brother.
Recommended articles
In a chat with Biggie during her diary session, Doyin revealed that Amaka's eviction was unfair as it appeared that certain housemates 'recruited enemies' based on their vendettas and convinced them to target her.
"I feel like Amaka was misunderstood," Doyin added while convincing Biggie that she has experienced the same treatment.
Meanwhile, the ladies of the house finally got the chance to chat with Biggie a day after the boys had their diary session. Former HoH, Chomzy had quite a lot to get off her chest over Dotun and Daniella's reign.
Speaking to Big Brother, Chomzy described Dotun as "authoritative" and "rude" over their Wednesday argument about bathroom cleaning.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng