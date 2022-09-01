Daniella had a moment of tearful reflection post her Thursday afternoon diary session where she admitted her failure to create boundaries, presumably sexual, in her relationship with Dotun.
BBNaija 7: Daniella in tears over new relationship with Dotun
The housemates trended on Wednesday for aggressively cuddling under the sheets.
In the chat that lasted a few minutes, Daniella hinted that she was having second thoughts about her relationship with the week’s Head of House.
Recall that the pair got fans buzzing on Wednesday after videos of them smooching under the duvets emerged.
Fans of Daniella’s now former sweetheart, Khalid, had choice words for the housemate for what appeared to be a heartless betrayal of what she had with Khalid.
Prior to the video, Daniella had tried to publicly resist Dotun’s charms. Things expectedly got intense between them after Dotun picked Daniella to share the HoH lounge with.
