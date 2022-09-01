BBNaija 7: Daniella in tears over new relationship with Dotun

In the chat that lasted a few minutes, Daniella hinted that she was having second thoughts about her relationship with the week’s Head of House.

Recall that the pair got fans buzzing on Wednesday after videos of them smooching under the duvets emerged.

Fans of Daniella’s now former sweetheart, Khalid, had choice words for the housemate for what appeared to be a heartless betrayal of what she had with Khalid.