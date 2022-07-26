BBNaija 7: Chichi and I can never be friends - Bella

Recall that Bella and Chichi fell out on Monday following a misunderstanding about their Big Brother task . The heated exchange took a few minutes to cool off with the ladies hurling insults at each other.

Meanwhile, in a chat with level one housemates also on Monday, Phyna shared details of her lockdown experience with Chichi. According to the hype woman, the level two housemate was one to be careful with as they constantly had altercations.