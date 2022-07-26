RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Chichi and I can never be friends - Bella

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Level two housemate Bella has reiterated that she has no plans to be friends with co-housemate Chichi.

Big Brother Naija housemates Chi Chi and Bella [Instagram/BigBroNaija]
Bella made the revelation during a conversation with Sheggz, Diana, Eloswag, Chomzy and Doyin about the housemate who has unofficially been tagged the trouble of the house.

Recall that Bella and Chichi fell out on Monday following a misunderstanding about their Big Brother task. The heated exchange took a few minutes to cool off with the ladies hurling insults at each other.

Meanwhile, in a chat with level one housemates also on Monday, Phyna shared details of her lockdown experience with Chichi. According to the hype woman, the level two housemate was one to be careful with as they constantly had altercations.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

